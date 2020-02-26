Clifton Lewis “Cabbage Man” Dicken, 83, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville.

He was the son of the late Welby and Clara Dicken and was also preceded in death by a son, Darrell Dicken, and a great-grandson, Gary Axl Dicken.

Clifton was a man of few words. He loved to farm and loved his family deeply. He was an oil well worker and not many people knew he once starred in a TV show called Backyard Oil on the Discovery Channel. He was definitely one of a kind. He is going to be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Dicken; one son, Gary (Rhonda) Dicken; one sister, Letha Gaye (Randall) Amonett; two brothers; Lee Dicken,and Clayton (Mary) Dicken, all of Albany; three grandsons, Tyler (Jessica) Dicken, Bobby (Jessica) Dicken, and, Jason (Leah) Dicken; and five great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley and Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Storie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Storie Cemetery Fund and may be left at the funeral home or given to Jim Elmore

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.