Gregory announced as a recipient of Cooke College Scholarship Program

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced that Dalton Gregory of Albany, Ky., and a senior at The Webb School, is among 68 current Cooke Young Scholars who will continue to receive the organization’s comprehensive educational advising and financial support as Cooke College Scholars.

He is the son of son of Frank and Kathleen Gregory of Albany.

Through the Cooke College Scholarship Program, the Foundation provides scholars with up to $40,000 per year for up to four years to complete a bachelor’s degree. Cooke Scholars also have access to opportunities for internships, study abroad, and a thriving community of motivated peers.

These high-achieving students each entered the Cooke Young Scholars Program during their 8th grade year. Together, they have attended summer programs on college campuses and participated in enrichment programs in cities such as Athens, Greece; Santiago, Chile; and Washington, D.C.

Each Cooke Young Scholar and their family also worked one-on-one with an educational adviser to create an individualized learning plan (ILP) and maximize their high school experience. Members of this cohort have founded and led organizations, won regional and national academic competitions, published their works, been chosen as captains of teams, and conducted research at the collegiate level.

“It’s been incredible to watch these scholars take ownership of their learning and prepare to engage and lead purposefully,” said Executive Director Seppy Basili. “We look forward to seeing the impact they will have as they complete college and beyond.”

The Foundation is currently seeking applications for the 20th cohort of its Cooke Young Scholars program. High-performing 7th graders have until March 23, 2020 to apply to this five-year pre-college scholarship. Visit the Foundation’s website to view eligibility requirements and begin the application.

The Cooke Young Scholars Program serves as a pathway to the Foundation’s prestigious college scholarship, but that application is also open to high school seniors each fall. Last month, 477 high school seniors were selected as Cooke College Scholar Semifinalists from over 5,300 applicants nationwide. In April, the Foundation will announce additional Cooke College Scholars from the semifinalists.