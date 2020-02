Leslie Nicole Smith of Albany, Kentucky, and Lance Keith Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky, will exchange vows on Saturday, February 29, at 7:00 p.m. at Dale Hollow State Park in Burkesville, Kentucky. Everyone is invited to attend as no formal invitations will be sent. Reception to follow. Leslie is the daughter of Nicky and Becky Smith of Albany and Lance is the son of Donna Cash and the late Ronnie Cash of Burkesville.

21-1p