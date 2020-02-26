Tornado Drill to be conducted Wednesday

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky has been proclaimed for the week of March 2-8 and as part of that proclamation, every county in the state will be participating in the annual Tornado Drill and testing their outdoor warning siren systems.

According to Clinton County Emergency Management Director Lucas Abner, the statewide Tornado Drill, in which outdoor sirens will be tested, will be held at 9:07 a.m. local prevailing time next Wednesday, March 4.

It should be noted that in the event of actual severe weather or a threat of possible severe storms, the drill would be postponed and rescheduled for a later time.

The date of the Tornado Drill in Kentucky is also a time when most schools, as well as hospitals, factories, businesses, etc. also conduct safety drills for their students, employees and others to follow in case of an actual tornado or other natural disaster.

Again, the Tornado Drill in which outdoor sirens will be tested will be Wednesday, March 4 at 9:07 a.m. local time. This is only a test, barring an actual severe weather occurrence.

(A complete listing of severe weather safety measures during tornados, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, lightning, etc. will be published in next week’s Clinton County News.)