Evener, Burton indicted in case of assault on elderly Clinton woman

A Clinton County Grand Jury has indicted two local men in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly local woman that occurred in early January of this year.

During the February 6 session, the grand jury returned true bills against Christopher Burton, 41, and Joseph Evener, 30, on Assault 1st degree, or Complicity to Assault 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree.

The grand jury charge states that, (Count 1) “on or about the second day of January, 2019…the above named defendants, acting alone or in complicity with each other, committed the offense of Assault 1st degree, a Class B felony, when said defendant(s) intentionally caused serious physical injury to Flonnie Ferrill by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, or, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life…wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to Flonnie Ferrill…when defendant(s) struck her in her face and body numerous times with their fist and/or a blunt object.”

(Count 2 and 3) states, separately, Joseph D. Evener and Christopher Burton, “committed the offense of Burglary 1st degree, a Class B felony, when…knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in the residence of Flonnie Ferrill, with the intent to commit a crime, and when in effecting entry or while in the residence, he was armed with a deadly weapon, or caused physical injury…or threatened the use of a dangerous instrument.”

Evener was also indicted by the grand jury in a separate case that allegedly occurred two days later at another residence.

The grand jury alleged that on or about January 4, 2020, Evener “entered or remained unlawfully” in the building belonging to Norb and Lisa Sohm with the intent to commit a crime.

Evener was also indicted on three total counts of persistent felony offender second degree by having committed the alleged aforementioned crimes after being convicted of a prior felony offense within the past five years.

According to the indictments returned in open circuit court, each defendant has a bail of $50,000 cash.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, the crime apparently occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 2 when two suspects entered the 83-year old Ferrill’s home.

The victim was first transported to The Medical Center at Albany and later transported to a Lexington hospital for treatment of her injuries. She later was returned to the Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Sheriff Vincent reported late last month the victim had a severe beating to the face area, a broken hip and severe lacerations to her head.

Vincent noted that Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos was the lead officer in the investigation and when arrested, both suspects were charged with first degree assault and first degree burglary.

A grand jury indictment is not a presumption of guilt but that a crime has been committed and further court proceedings in a case is warranted.

(The grand jury returned several true bills this month and a listing of those can be found elsewhere this week.)