Auction was deemed another success

Although final figures aren’t quite available at press time, all indications were that last Friday’s annual Basketball Booster Club/WANY Radio Auction was yet another tremendous success, raising about $7,000 for the varsity basketball program at C.C.H.S.

In the top photo, with a part of the crowd visible in the background, Bulldog basketball players Nick Brown, Cole Nuetzman and Chase Stines worked the bidding telephone banks, taking bids from callers listening to the action over WANY.

At right, Kevan Young and Butter Melton kept things straight on the bidding board, while clerks seated at the table kept up with the winning bidders during each segment.