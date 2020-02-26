Bulldogs headed for 16th District Championship game, and Diddle Arena for the ninth straight year

There was plenty of Bulldog Blue on hand Monday night as the opening round of 16th District Tournament action got underway in Russell County. The Lady Bulldogs fell in the opening round to host Russell County 61-43.

The Bulldogs picked up a hard earned win over Metcalfe, 54-47, and will advance to Friday night’s championship game to face the winner of Tuesday’s contest between Cumberland County and Russell County.

Monday night’s win also assured the Dawgs a berth in next week’s 4th Region Boys’ Tournament in Diddle Arena, the ninth straight year for that feat, making it the longest streak of all the 4th Region teams.

Complete details are in this week’s SPORTS.