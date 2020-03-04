Dr. Seuss Day observed at AES





Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is a yearly observance in the USA inaugurated by the NEA (National Education Association). It is held on the school day that is nearest to 2 March, Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

NEA launched Read Across America, which is an initiative on reading that began in 1997, to encourage children to read more books and also get them excited about reading.

On this day, hospitals, bookstores, community centers, churches, libraries, and schools host many events.

This year, first grade classes at Albany Elementary School celebrated by having Jamon Scott, musician, song writer, author, and recording artist, read “The Star Bellied Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss. Jamon also performed two songs.

Scott has performed on stages from Asbury Park, New Jersey to Los Angeles, California and in Mexico as a solo artist and as lead vocalist/songwriter of his bands The Toluenes and Falkmore. His music spans a dozen genres including rock, country, bluegrass, Celtic, reggae and gospel. He is also an author, whose first book, “Michael Jackson Got Me on Coke”, was published in 2013. The book is a collection of anecdotes about growing up in a small town and is a companion to his song “Middle of Nowhere”.

Scott’s upcoming solo album, “Strange Devils”, was recorded in Nashville and is scheduled for release in 2020. The album will feature an updated version of “Middle of Nowhere”, as well as the anti-bullying anthem “Let Me Be” and his first single “Easy to Love”.