Gayle Dicken, 70, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, and a Vietnam Veteran.

He was the son of the late Bill and Milda Dicken, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Greg Dicken.

He is survived by; his wife, Fonzie Dicken; three daughters, Tabitha (Bill) Warinner, Sabrina Dicken and Heather Dicken; two sons, Kelly Dicken and Chris Dicken; two sisters, Betty (Paul) Young and Pat Johnson, all of Albany; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, February 27, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jim England and Bro. Ronnie Bernard officiating. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.