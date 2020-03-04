Teresa Jo Morrow, 56, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Lester Elmore.

She is survived by; her mother, Margie Golden, Albany; one son, Daniel Morrow, Columbia, Kentucky; a special friend, Robert Goodman, Albany; one sister, Michelle Miller, Albany; three brothers, Lester Beaty, Mckenly Elmore, and Richie Burchett, all of Albany; two grandchildren: Daylen and Kyndal Morrow.

Services were held Friday, February 28, 2020, at Talbott Funeral Home with burial in the Story Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.