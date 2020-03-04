Filing deadline is June 2 for non-partisan races

The filing deadline for all partisan races that will be on the May 2020 ballot ended several weeks ago, but filing will soon begin in local races for those seeking non-partisan seats this fall.

The filing deadline for candidates who will appear in non-partisan races in November is June 2.

In 2019, the state legislature moved the deadline ahead by two months. Formerly, the deadline would have been the second week in August.

Senate Bill 60 established Tuesday, June 2 at 4 p.m. as the deadline for non-partisan candidates to file.

In Albany and Clinton County, a total of eight non-partisan seats involving nine different precincts will be on the ballot.

All six seats that make up the Albany City Council, which includes all four town precincts, will be on the general election ballot.

There will also be two Clinton County Board of Education seats to fill, those currently held by two board members who were appointed by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill vacancies, with each being re-elected in a special election last November.

The seat in District 2, currently held by Sue Irwin, will be on the ballot. She was elected without opposition last fall. The precinct is comprised of Neathery-Cave Springs and Seventy-Six.

The District 3 seat, currently held by board chairperson Leslie Stockton, is comprised of the Speck, Highway and Illwill precincts.

Stockton defeated one opponent to keep the seat on the board in last November’s race.

Filing for non-partisan seats in the 2020 general election is currently open, but no local candidates had filed as of presstime Tuesday, March 5.

