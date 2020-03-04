Severe weather season awareness time is here

Spring is fast approaching, meaning longer days, more outdoor activities and warmer weather. But the season that is favorite to many, especially in this region of the country, is also the most dangerous for severe weather, including tornado season.

The week of March 2-8 has been proclaimed Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky and emergency services officials want to take this time to remind its citizens about the warning signs of severe weather and precautions to take when severe weather strikes.

Although severe weather and tornadoes can occur in the state any time of the year, the most frequent times are the spring months between late March through early June.

Tornadoes strike quickly with little or no warning and are most likely to occur between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m., but can occur at any hour.

They may appear transparent until dust and debris are picked up or a cloud forms in the funnel and the average tornado moves from the Southwest to the Northeast but have been known to move in any direction.

Tornadoes are nature’s most violent storms and appears as a rotating, funnel shaped cloud that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. They can cause damage in excess of a mile wide and 50 miles long and some are hidden by heavy rainfall or low lying clouds.

The local and state Emergency Management offers the following safety precautions and to take in the event of tornadoes or other severe weather:

* Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or commercial television or radio newscasts for the latest information. In any emergency, always listen to the instruction given by local emergency management officials.

* Be alert to changing weather conditions. Look for approaching storms.

* Look for the following danger signs: dark, often grayish sky; large hail; low-lying clouds (particularly if rotating); loud roar–similar to a freight train; if you see approaching storms or any other danger signs, be prepared to take shelter.

Know the terms:

* Tornado Watch means a tornado is possible, so remain alert for approaching storms.

* Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or located by weather radar and you should take shelter immediately.

Most injuries are associated with high winds causing flying glass and debris, so remember to protect your head.

Go to a pre-designated area such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar, or lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of a small interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway away from windows, doors and outside walls.) Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Get under a sturdy table and use your arms to protect your head and neck.

In a high-rise building, go to a small interior room or hallway on the lowest level if possible.

Try to get out immediately and go to a pre-designated location such as the lowest floor of a sturdy building or a storm shelter. Mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes.

If you are not in a sturdy building, there is no single research-based recommendation because many factors affect your decision. One possible action would be:

* Lie in an area noticeably lower than the level of the roadway and cover your head with your arms, a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible.

In all situations:

Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You are safer in a flat location.

Watch out for debris and downed power lines.

* If you are trapped, do not move about. Tap on a pipe or wall or use a whistle, if you have one, so that rescuers can locate you.

* Stay out of damaged buildings and homes until local authorities indicate it is safe.

Thunderstorms:

* Severe thunderstorms produce damaging wind and/or hail.

* Take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows–a basement or cellar would be best.

* A vehicle is safer than being outside.

A severe thunderstorm warning means severe storms are expected. Seek shelter. Large hail and damaging wind is occurring or will shortly. A watch means storms are possible and that weather conditions favor thunderstorms. Be alert.

Lightning:

* Thunderstorms produce lightning.

* Lightning kills an average of 30 people every year.

* Take shelter inside a sturdy structure.

* A hard-topped vehicle is also a safe location.

Flooding:

* Flooding can be caused by snow melt, ice jams, and heavy rain.

* More than half of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related.

* Never drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade.

Heat Safety:

* Heat and humidity take a toll on the body.

* Know the signs of heat illness.

* Reschedule outdoor work and strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

* Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

An Excessive Heat Warning means excessive heat is expected, so take action. A watch means excessive heat is possible, so be prepared.

Excessive heat can be dangerous to people and animals.

Avoid direct sunlight, drink plenty of fluids, and find a cool indoor place if possible. Also, make sure children, elderly and pets are taken care of in case extreme heat develops.

Emergency Management officials also recommend people consider building “safe rooms” in their home for further protection.

For more information, contact your nearest Emergency Management office at 387-5917 or online at weather.gov/safety.