

Dawgs earn second 16th District Championship in as many years

The Clinton County Bulldogs spent Friday night celebrating after picking up the 16th District Championship at Russell County, marking the first time Clinton County has been district champions in back-to-back seasons since the 1960 and 1961 seasons. The Dawgs made it to the championship game by defeating Metcalfe County on Monday night of last week, 54-47. Cumberland County made it to the finals by defeating Russell County on Tuesday of last week in overtime, 67-61. Friday night’s championship game saw both teams battle to the end, but Clinton County held on for the victory, 66-61. The Bulldogs will travel to Bowling Green Wednesday to play Franklin-Simpson in the first round of the 4th Region Tournament at Diddle Arena at 7:45 p.m.

In the top photo, players, coaches, cheerleaders and some fans were on hand after cutting down the nets for a group photo with the game ball and the championship trophy. Above, this year’s seniors, Evan Dearborn, Parker Tallent and Caleb Guffey each took their turn cutting down the net after the conclusion of the awards ceremony Friday night.

In the below photo, Head Coach Todd Messer shook hands with members of the Clinton County Pep Club who were also calling themselves the “Construction Zone” during Friday’s night championship game. In the bottom photo, players stormed the court after the final buzzer sounded Friday night, having defeated Cumberland County in a hard fought championship game, 66-61.



