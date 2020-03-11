Ruth Marcum, 91, of Albany passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was the wife of the late James Earl Marcum and a member of Peolia United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three daughters: Dorothy (Donald) Bunker, of Winslow, Illinois, Alice (Kenneth) Tucker, of Alpha, and Charlene (Wally) Gage, of Steven City, Virginia; one son, Bradley (Loretta) Marcum, of Albany; two sisters, Pauline Garner, of Alpha, and Reba Taylor, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, March 11, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns, and Bro. Robert Wissely officiating. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Gideons International.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.