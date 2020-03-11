Jesse James Martin, 41, Dalton St., Albany and a native of Cumberland County, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Leroy and Dolly Denney Martin and was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank Martin, and a sister, Samantha Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Martin; four daughters, Natalie, Alexis, Kaylee and Autumn Martin; a brother, Pete (Jackie) Martin; and two sisters, Becky (Randy) Stinson and Donna (Ed) Thrasher, all of Albany.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.