Welby Lee Neal, 78, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Health Care Center Richland Place in Nashville, Tennessee

He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the son of the late Murley and Elsie Whittenburg Neal.

He was a member of the Peolia Methodist Church, a U.S Veteran, and a former co-owner of Neal Lumber Company in Albany, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Byrd Neal and a sister, Glee Crockett.

He is survived by his son, Lee (Jennifer) Neal of Columbia, Kentucky; brothers, Donald (Geneva) Neal of Albany, Kentucky, Denton (Josephine) Neal of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Seth Flowers, Noah Flowers, Josh Flowers, all of Columbia, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service, with military honors, was conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.