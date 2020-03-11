Eugene “Rabbit” Davis, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The Robley Rex Veterans Hospital in Louisville

He was born in Burkesville, the son of Samuel and Sallie (Lee) Davis. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War, and machinist for Weber’s Bread Company in California.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Poindexter.

He is survived by his siblings, Marie Davidson of Louisville, Kentucky, Penny Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Eugene “Rabbit” Davis was conducted on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Military honors were conducted by the Monitcello DAV Chapter #105. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Liberty Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.