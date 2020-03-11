Filing begins for non-partisan races

With a shortened deadline now in place in Kentucky for non-partisan hopefuls to declare their candidacy for office, early filing has already begun in at least one school board race.

Although all non-partisan candidates will not appear on the ballot until the November general election, due to changes made by the state legislature, the deadline for filing as a non-partisan candidate, beginning in 2020, was moved up to June 2 at 4 p.m. local prevailing time.

As of press time Tuesday, one candidate had tossed their hat into the ring, that being Lydia Sue Irwin, the incumbent District 2 school board member.

Irwin was originally appointed by the Kentucky Department of Education two years ago to fill the vacancy left by Jeff Sams, but had to run again for the seat last year in a special election. However, she was unopposed and kept the seat and is now officially seeking a full four-year term on the board.

The second board district is made up of the Seventy-Six and Neathery-Cave Springs precincts.

Also, the NEWS inadvertently left out one of the school board races that will be on this year’s November ballot, as only two were listed last week.

The District 4 board seat, currently held by Gary Norris, will also be on the ballot this fall. That precinct is made up of the East, West and North Albany precincts.

The other board seat up for election this year is in District 5, where board chairman Leslie Stockton is now serving. That district is made up of the Speck, Highway and Illwill precincts.

The other non-partisan races include all six seats that make up the Albany City Council.

(The Clinton County News will keep readers updated periodically as candidates file for these offices.)