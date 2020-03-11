Bulldogs reach regional final four round again, lose in heartbreaker to Dragons

Clinton County’s boys’ basketball team closed out the 2019-20 season Monday night with a semi-final round loss in the 4th Region Tournament in Bowling Green’s Diddle Arena, losing to the Dragons of Warren Central, 58-47. The heartbreaking loss stopped Clinton County’s hopes of an upset run into next week’s KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament, but still closed out the year with a very successful 24-8 record.

In the photos below, a huge crowd following from Clinton County made the Monday evening trip to Bowling Green to show its support for the Bulldogs, as they have all season long. In the bottom photo, a group of student fans are shown standing along a concourse railing, yelling encouragement for their Bulldogs on the court.

Below, right, always one of the crowd favorites at the games, especially among the youngest Bulldog fans, the Dawg mascot – aka Jonathan Richardson – spent some time greeting a trio of young Bulldog fans during a break in the second half action Monday night.

The Bulldogs have advanced to the 4th Region Tournament nine straight years, reaching the semi-final game in three of the last four years.



