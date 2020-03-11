Raid at local motel nets two arrests on drug related charges

A raid at a local motel last week resulted in two suspects being arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses, as well as the confiscation of a host of drug-related items.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, March 3, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent and members of his department.

The raid involved Room 6 at Branham Motel on Cross Street in north Albany.

As a result of that search, two arrests were made, including Darward E. Salisbury III and Marzanka Sunshine Neal.

Both were charged with trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Salisbury and Neal were lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

During the search, methamphetamine, syringes, electronic scales, marijuana, cash and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were confiscated.