School board holds regular meeting

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular business meeting Monday evening with all members present. Board member Bobbie Ann Stone was present via teleconference due to current and recent illness.

After approving the amended agenda, the monthly Bulldog Boost was held without the presence of students due to the coronavirus situation and the fact that schools are not currently in session.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson read the names of students who had finished second at WKU’s Quiz Bowl held recently.

Those students who participated included Melvin Perez-Agulair, Trinity Lacy, Kyle Abplanalp, Monica Anaya, Shelby Brumley, David Gray, Ezra Savage, Julio Stockton, Jada Shelton, Lex Marcum, Adam Spears, Kenneth Conner, Harrison Wallace, Tanner McFall, and Cameron Kennedy. The team is coached by Hannah Albertson and Colby Hayes.

It appears as if the CCHS boys’ varsity basketball team may be getting an opportunity to play on a bigger stage next season, following a presentation by Head Coach Todd Messer.

Coach Messer discussed the opportunity for the team to participate in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic that will be held December 28-30, and would see the team depart on December 26 and return December 31.

Messer told the board that a good friend and coach of Hazard High School, a team that had recently participated in that tournament, discussed the possibility of Clinton County’s participation.

Messer noted that CCHS would no doubt be the smallest school, student ratio-wise, in the tournament, but it would be a great opportunity for the team.

He also noted that rather than seeking donations from local businesses, which are already financially stressed, the team would raise its own money, and funds from the athletic program would be reallocated toward the trip, noting it would not cost the players or school district any money.

He also gave some examples of reallocation of funds already available that could go toward funding the trip.

Although no official action was taken on Monday, the board all agreed it would be a great opportunity for the team and school and will likely vote to permit the trip at its next meeting as details are still being worked out.

Under the superintendent’s monthly report, Dr. Parson noted that the coronavirus situation has been the top priority for him over the past couple of weeks and new information and health recommendations are being made almost daily.

He noted he and other superintendents had been in conference call and/or direct meetings with health officials, including the Lake Cumberland District Health Department and staff from the governor’s office, almost daily.

The district, per state and health officials recommendations, are currently out of school for two weeks, but Parson did leave open the possibility that “classroom” school instruction may cause the closing of schools for the remainder of the school year.

Currently, each district is basically planning and acting on a day-by-day and week-by-week basis as the virus pandemic continues.

(Additional articles on the coronavirus situation and how it has affected not only the nation and state, but activities locally, appear in separate articles this week.)

Meanwhile, the first day of the extended two-week cyber day or (NTI) Non-Traditional Instruction days apparently went well in Clinton County and board member Kevin Marcum commended all the staff in the district for their work and efforts during this difficult time.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York did have some positive news to report pertaining to the latest school attendance figures.

During the seventh month of school, the overall attendance rate was 92.53 percent ADA (average daily attendance), which is 6.5 percent higher than the same month a year ago when it stood at 91.87 percent.

The school with the highest ADA for the month was Albany Elementary at 92.58 and most improved was the high school 91.68 percent (compared to 89.25 a year ago).

York also noted that NTI day periods also usually show high rates of student attendance who complete and turn in class work assignments.

In other business, the board:

* Approved an agreement of $14,700 with Sherman Carter Barnhart for architectural services on the roof repairs at Albany Elementary, which will now be let for contract with work to apparently begin this summer.

* Approved a contract of $20,000 with Lake Cumberland Head Start for the next school year in regards to daycare children attending the Bitty Bulldog Daycare Center.

The center will be a hub for daycare, pre-school and kindergarten.

* Voted to renew Berkley Life and Health (Roberts) Insurance to provide student insurance for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of just over $14,700 and includes a catastrophic premium amount.

* Voted to establish a district-wide librarian position which will oversee libraries at each of the schools in the district, meaning school libraries will be open for students more hours per day beginning with the next school term.

* Approved an absence for Bobbie Ann Stone, who had to miss the past two meetings of the board due to illness.

* Approved monthly consent items including: minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills and (school related) trips/schedules.

With no public comment, the just over half-hour meeting was then adjourned.

The next school board work session is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, and next regular business meeting for Monday, April 20. Both will be at 5 p.m. at the Central Office and are open to the general public.