, 69, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was born in Wayne County, Kentucky, the son of the late Chester and Mary Lucille Fulton Neal.

He married Jacqueline Joyce Larsen. He was a retired sawmill worker.

He is survived by his children, Michael Lee Neal, Charles Jeffery Neal (Janice), Dorothy Marie Neal, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and Matthew Perry Neal, of Overton County, Tennessee; his brother, Ronald Ray Neal (Janet), of Corbin, Kentucky; his sisters, Juanita Lucille Garcia, of Fresno, California, Joey Keck (Greg), of Sparks, Nevada, Linda Faye Kinser, of Albany, Kentucky, Katie Robinson-Walker (Ray), of Loudon, Tennessee, and Carolyn Sue “Susie” Hicks, of Lexington, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Donovan Dakota Neal, Nathan McKenzie Neal and Gracie Marie Neal; his great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ariel and Winston Neal; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. CST, in the Mountain View Park in Albany, Kentucky.

Donald Lee Neal