, 89, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Sam and Earlie Guthrie Melton. She was of the Church of Christ faith, member of the Burkesville Church of Christ, a store owner, and a caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bradie Capps; daughter, Deborah Polston; grandson, Donald Polston; granddaughter, Dana Stilts; brothers, Norman Melton; Roy Melton; sisters, Emogene Melton, Jocie McCoy, Loretta Slaughter.

She is survived by her children, Janice Stilts, Linda Smith, and Sue Capps; sister, Lois Melton all of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and special friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday March 15, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of the Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Jeff Vibbert and Bro. Tommy Watson officiating. Burial was in the Capps-Key Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ina Ree Melton Capps