Ruby Lee Woodrum, 83, of the Aaron’s Chapel Community of Clinton County, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

She was the wife of the late Roscoe Henry Woodrum and the daughter of the late Charlie and Annie Pierce Tallent.

She was preceded in death by; three children, Lonnie Woodrum, Flonnie Cummings and Wonda Sue Woodrum; six siblings, C.L. Tallent, Hurt Tallent, Johnny Tallent, Lena McWhorter, Jo Ann Couch and Geneva Stearns; and one grandson.

She is survived by two daughters, Ellen (Lane) Cope and Connie (Johnny) Craig. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, March 13, 2020, at Aaron’s Chapel Church with Johnny Davis, Clifton Cowan and Chris Thompson officiating. Burial was in the Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.