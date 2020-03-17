, 55, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital, Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Whitley City, Kentucky, the daughter of Jackson and Ottie Irene Bell Bolin. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Jonathan Foster, Jr. and her brothers, Jackson Cawood Bolin, Jr. and Jerry Bolin.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Jonathan Foster, Sr.; children, Maranda Foster, Maleena Foster, all of Marrowbone, Kentucky; sisters, Sue Turner of Citronelle, Alabama, Seleta Buenrostro of Valdosta, Georgia, and one grandson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Paula Ann Bolin Foster