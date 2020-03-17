Olene Mae Stearns Bowlin

, 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Granville and Lucille Riddle Stearns. She attended Gospel Independent Baptist Church for many years, was a seamstress, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Wright, Hall Bowlin; a granddaughter, Alisha Wright,; brothers Willie Stearns, Jay Stearns, sister, Beb Hill; step-son Larry Bowlin; and daughter-in-law Margaret Wright.

She is survived by her step-mother, Avalene Stearns of Albany, Kentucky; husband, Leo Boykin of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Wendell Wright of Edmonton, Kentucky, Tony (Brandy) Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, Stevie (Melissa) Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, Lisa (Tom) Muse of Burkesville, Kentucky, Dougie Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, Stanley Bowlin of Richmond, Kentucky, Elizabeth (Eddie) Glidewell of Albany, Kentucky, Joseph (Angela) Boykin of Burkesville, Kentucky, Angela Perdue of Albany, Kentucky; half sister, Lena Brown of Albany, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of the Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Tim White and Bro. Tim Parson officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

