, 63, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born in Williston, Florida on Monday, October 29, 1956, the son of Marshall and Margie (Hilliard) Mott. He was of the Christian faith, a member of Spears Chapel Church, a U.S. Navy veteran, a corrections officer, and a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Stephen) Johnson of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Eddie (Cheryl) Mott of Celina, Tennessee, Darlene (Ben) Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky, Renee Mott of Cookeville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Joseph Johnson and Ashton Johnson.

The graveside service with military honors by The Monticello D.A.V. Chapter #105 was conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Scott Cemetery in the Peytonsburg Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Scott Cemetery.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Terry Lamar Mott