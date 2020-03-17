Josephine, Minton Brown, 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was a longtime school teacher at the Clinton County Elementary School and member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis R. Brown, and a daughter Pamela Beaty.

Survivors include one daughter, Patricia (Howard) Margolis, of Bowling Green Kentucky; three sisters; Fern Walters, of Somerset Kentucky, Mildred Fox, of Ohio, and Lois Ann Minton, of Nancy, Kentucky; one grandson, Jonathan Cole (Christy Guenther) Beaty; a son-in-law, Dale E. Beaty (Elizabeth), all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and three step-great-great-grandchildren

Services were held Tuesday, March 17, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Watts officiating. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pine Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.