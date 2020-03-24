Karen Sue Lawson, age 53, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky,

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Julia Duvall Lawson. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kamal Lawson.

She is survived by her children, Ashney Lawson and Chaz Smith, both of Louisville, Kentucky; her brothers. Allen Duvall of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Terry Lawson of Texas, her grandchildren, Xander Lawson and Xaen Gooby Baxter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norrisnew.com