, 72, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Truman and Minnie Pearl Lowhorn, and was also preceded in death by three sister, Wilma Sue Willis, Marsha Lowhorn, and Wanda Lowhorn, and two brothers, Troy and Ronnie Lowhorn.

She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church.

She is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Danny)Polston and Patricia Lowhorn (Ernest) Beaty; one brother, Joe (Rosie) Lowhorn, all of Albany. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral was held Sunday, March 22, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements were through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Joyce Faye Lowhorn