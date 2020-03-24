Virginia Helen Rains “Tootie” Cross, 84, Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away March 15, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Printis Proctor and Virginia Ada Rains.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Alma Rains, Howard Rains, Fred Rains, Ruby Upchurch, JC Rains, and Dorothy Hassler.

She was a member of the Etter Baptist Church and a clerk for Pickett County ASCS Office for 42 years.

She is survived by husband Robert E. Cross; son Kevin (Stephanie) Cross, daughter Marcia Cross (Mark) Karki, grandchildren Jordan (Jenny) Cross, Abbey Cross (Ben) Overholt, Amy Cross (Tyler) Stridde, Chandler Karki, and Christopher Karki, and two great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister Charlene Rains Huddleston and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 20, 2020 with Bro. Eric Thoman officiating with burial in the Etter Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia Cross may be made to the Etter Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to: Ray Huddleston, 825 Huddleston Road, Byrdstown, TN 38549.

Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com