Hoover announces hope for U.S. 127 funding, including new Cumberland River bridge

Amidst several weeks of depressing and even frightening news across the world, comes at least one note of positive development for Albany and Clinton County residents.

Kentucky Representative Jeff Hoover has announced to the Clinton County News that the House version of the new budget included some $56 million in the road budget for construction regarding the completion of the new U.S. 127 road project.

According to Hoover (R-Jamestown), the funding likelihood now is in the hands of the full Senate for consideration and must be presented to Governor Andy Beshear no later than April 15.

“I am thrilled to announce that the state’s road plan passed by the House on Wednesday (March 18), includes approximately $77 million in Federal Highway Funding for a major portion of the Highway 127 relocation project,” Hoover said in a press release sent to the Clinton County News last week. “This funding includes $51.3 million in Clinton County and $25.9 million in Russell County to fund construction of the new bridge over the Cumberland River, just south of Wolf Creek Dam, and three other bridges. This funding is available in July and will allow the State Transportation Cabinet officials to let contracts for the project as early as this summer or fall.”

Hoover noted that the project included relocation of U.S. 127 from north of the KY 3063 and Old U.S. 127 intersection, and extending to east of KY 1730 and the Manntown Road intersections.

The Russell County portion of the funding will relocate U.S. 127 from east of the KY 1730 and Manntown Road intersection and extend to the north bank of the Cumberland River. Completion of this project will tie in with the existing project which is already underway in Russell County.

Hoover noted that the project of rebuilding, relocating U.S. 127 has been a decades-long project that has encountered several obstacles along the way, including a lack of funding.

He also praised the cooperation of Senator Max Wise for his support of the recent round of potential funding.

“For a long time, many of us have worked to make sure a new Highway 127 between Jamestown and Albany was constructed. While progress has been made, the biggest funding piece involved the construction of the new bridge over the river and three other bridges to complete the major portion of the Highway 127 relocation project,” Hoover said “Senator (Max) Wise is fully committed to this project and ensuring that funding remains intact as the bill moves through the Senate. I am optimistic this funding will become law in the next few weeks and this final, major piece of the 127 project will soon become a reality.

The state road plan funding bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration and must be presented to Governor Andy Beshear no later than April 15.