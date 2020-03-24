A note to our readers – our neighbors, our friends

We’ll get through this together.

After all, we’re Clinton Countians, Kentuckians and Americans.

We’ve been down before, and every time, we’ve managed to show our resiliance and overcome whatever issues were obstacles at the time.

This message is to our readers, from Al Gibson, Editor and Publisher of your hometown newspaper, the Clinton County News.

As we have worked to be your hometown newspaper since the Clinton County News was founded in 1949, we want to continue to be your source for reliable, local, hometown news and journalism in the days, weeks, months and hopefully years ahead.

For as long as will be possible, the staff at the Clinton County News is determined to continue to bring you reliable information about not only the CORVID-19 pandemic, but all other aspects of news and developments that affect our lives here in Clinton County.

In an effort to accomplish this goal, and to do everything possible to help us get through these times, we are asking you to make every effort to help us to serve you – from a distance.

We are going to alter our hours of business slightly during the next few weeks, until the situation warrants another change, one way or the other.

We will continue to serve our readers in the same ways we have in the past – by mailing weekly your newspaper through the United States Postal Service, by making single copies available at the newsstands located in the essential businesses that currently remain open (groceries, gas stations, etc), and via online online electronic subscriptions.

You can subscribe or renew to our hardcopy print version USPS delivered Clinton County News by calling with a credit card to our office at 606-387-5144. In county subscriptions are just $20 a year, $30 a year outside of Clinton County. Email subscriptions are just $3 a month.

We will also continue to provide updates as we are made aware via our website as well as through our facebook page.

The Clinton News remains in constant contact with our officials in Albany, Clinton County, Kentucky and the nation, mainly through hundreds of emails that reach our inbox each day via our status as a member of the local media.

We take very seriously our responsibility to you, our readers and the residents of our home county, to sort through this daily mountain of information, and redistribute what we feel to be the most important portions to enhance your health, safety and well being.

We will be open for business Monday – Thursday during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Until further notice, we will be closing our doors all day on Friday.

Friday has been a day of catching up and preparing for the next weeks’ publication, and while you may or may not see some of our cars in the parking lot and our lights on, we will not be open to the public on Fridays for the time being.

As much as we can, we are working behind closed doors and/or working from home.

That being said, we still want to cover any news events that are important in our lives, and that includes events other than the CORVID-19 outbreak.

We continue to invite you to send us news about your lives, whether it be your church, your club or organization or an accomplishment you have earned – call us or email us and let us know.

For the next few weeks, most of those reports will likely concern cancellations and closings, but irregardless, the public wants to know and we want to help you get the word out – that’s our job – let us know: 606-387-5144 or via email: gpcompany@kih.net.

We are anxious to continue providing you with local news and events, and we are chomping at the bit to get back to some sort of normalcy where we are covering a baseball game, a fiscal court or school board meeting, passing along an update from a club president or secretary and making a photo of some students engaged in a learning activity.

However, our Governor has said repeatedly over the past few weeks and day that the current COVID-19 situation in Kentucky is likely to get worse than it is now, before it gets better.

We certainly hope, like we know all of you do, that he is wrong about this. We likely know, however, he is probably correct – it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Still, we’re Clinton Countians, we’re Kentuckians and we’re Americans.

Remember, you have some friends at the Clinton County News who are just a phone call, or an email, away.

We’ll get through this together.