COVID-19 – Closed … Businesses, government, services offices closed

COVID-19

The streets of Albany took on a much different appearance early this week as businesses that were determined to be “non-essential” to sustaining life in Kentucky were told to close their doors effective this past Monday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Since last week, following the President and Governor’s recommendations and/or state and federal mandates for safety during the coronavirus epidemic were announced, new rules and regulations were put into place both locally and statewide.

Those new mandates, issued via local and state Executive Orders, took place for the most part at 4 p.m. last Wednesday, March 18, and have affected several local businesses, as well as government related offices.

A list of businesses that were mandated by the governor to cease business until further notice, as well as courthouse office related in-person service is published in a separate article.

In an attempt to keep readers updated on “temporary” closings, cut-backs in in-person services, etc. the NEWS has compiled a list of those affected and are listed below, in no particular order:

* Twin Lakes Family Wellness Center will be closed until the mandate is lifted, according to Wellness Center Director Shelia Irwin.

During a brief interview last week, Irwin said, “We don’t want to do it, and we will reopen whenever the governor lifts the order.”

Although memberships are somewhat on hold, Irwin asks the Center’s members–which numbers a little over 1,800–to continue paying the dues as usual, noting the need for revenue to keep the bills, such as utilities, repairs and upkeep at the facility paid.

Members will be compensated, she added, for the dues in some way.

The Wellness Center is a total non-profit business that relies on membership fees only to operate, with no tax funding of any type being spent on the facility.

She noted that during the down time, staff would be cleaning and sanitizing the entire building and further thanked all of the members for their continued support.

Irwin said she would be available at the Center to answer anyone’s questions. She can be reached by calling 606-387-9622.

* Clinton County Public Library. The library announced last week they would close until Monday, March 30, with the possibility of re-visiting and extending that depending on circumstances at that point.

There is a drop-off and pick-up available with no in-house contact for library patrons. Other sources of library use without the necessity of visiting the building is also available.

For those who want to borrow e-books, audio books, and digital magazines, Clint1on County Library participates in Kentucky Libraries Upbound. Simply to go https://kyupbound.overdrive.com/, click Sign In, select and enter your library card number and last name. From there you can browse all the ebooks, audio books, and magazines available at every participating library in the state.

If you prefer to easily browse this selection on your smart phone, Overdrive offers an app called Libby.

After downloading the Libby app, you can log on using your library card information. Then you can read or listen to any ebook or audio book you check out.

Loans automatically return on their due date, so there is no need to worry about late fees.

* Horizon Adult Daycare Center will halt in-house operations on a temporary basis.

“The short answer is we are not closing,” Kelly Upchurch, CEO of American Health Management said.

“We are temporarily closing our facility. I anticipate that lasting about two to three weeks. We will be moving all operations to in- home services that include wellness calls, assistance with medication management, and meal service,” he said.

* Clinton County Extension Service Offices will be closed until further notice. A drop-box for patrons will be placed on the front porch of the building.

Contact information for the offices involved include: Junior Cecil, jr.cecil@uky.edu, phone 606-387-1697; Colby Guffey, colby.guffey@uky.edu, call 606-387-1950; or Christy Neutzman Guffey, christy.nuetzman2@uky.edu or phone 606-688-9939.

* Clinton County Recreational Park will remain open with limited access and guidelines.

Restrooms will be closed for sanitary/safety precautions. The walking track will remain open. However, no public gatherings such as reunions, etc. will be allowed and patrons are asked to limit only groups of less than 10 persons at a time visiting the park.

The playground area will also be unavailable for use until mandates are lifted and persons are asked to adhere to the six foot spacing limits recommended by the CDC for safety.

Due to the Executive Order issued by Governor Beshear last week, no sporting events can be held at the park until the mandates are lifted.

(The Rec/Park Board is scheduled to meet this Thursday, March 26 at 5 p.m. Details on that meeting will be published next week.)

* Churches: All churches across the state are asked not to hold services until further notice. Many larger churches live stream their services on the Internet and many services are broadcast via radio and television, including some local churches.

Also, at the behest of the governor, most churches rang their church bells at what would have been the start of service time this past Sunday morning.

In-person service providers affected, which were not listed last week, include:

* All offices in the Clinton County Courthouse, although remaining open, will be closed to in-person services. Business will be handled via email, fax or phone. A listing of all offices affected and phone numbers where they can be reached can be found in a separate article on the Legal page this week.

* Albany City Hall/Water Department. Both city hall and the water department will be staffed, but also not taking in-person customers. The drop-box for water and phone bills is available. Both offices will remain staffed and anyone needing to reach either office can call 606-387-6011.

* Banks. All three local banks, First and Farmers, People’s Bank and Monticello Banking will be staffed, but customers have access to the drive-through areas only. No in-person services will be available until further notice.

National, state and local updates on the COVID-19 situation is being made daily and weekly and the NEWS will continue to update readers on new information weekly as it becomes available, including in separate articles this week.

Governor Beshear orders non-essential businesses closed

In making the announcement, Beshear noted that his order was in attempt to help battle the current Coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping across the nation as well as the world.

“Life-sustaining retail businesses that will stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, gas stations and other businesses that provide staple goods.

Entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers are among those business that will close. Nonessential retail businesses, while they cannot allow Kentuckians into stores, can still fill phone and online orders through curbside services or delivery.

“This is the next step that we need to take to reduce the contacts among Kentuckians until we can defeat this virus,” Gov. Beshear said. He said there is no need to rush to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations that can remain open. “There is going to be enough of the essentials for everybody,” he said.

Retail businesses that remain open must follow, to the fullest extent practicable, social distancing and hygiene guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, which includes ensuring physical separation of employees and customers by at least six feet when possible; ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures and ordering sick individuals to leave the premises. Failure to follow the order could subject a business to closure.

A more complete list of what can remain open and what should be closed due to the order looks like:

Allowed to remain open

• Auto parts, repair, accessory and tire stores

• Auto, truck and van rentals

• Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers

• Banks, credit unions, check cashing, wire transfer and other financial services

• Food and beverage stores, including grocery stores, supermarkets, specialty food stores, meat markets, fish and seafood markets, fruit and vegetable markets, and beer, wine and liquor shops.

• Pharmacies and drug stores

• Gasoline stations and convenience stores

• General merchandise stores, including warehouse clubs and supercenters

• Pet and pet supplies stores

• Firearms and ammunition stores

• Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery sales of food and beverages

Not allowed to remain open

• Auto dealers

• Other motor vehicle dealers

• Furniture and home furnishing stores

• Electronics and appliance stores

• Cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores

• Optical goods stores

• Other health and personal care stores

• Clothing stores

• Shoe stores

• Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores

• Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores

• Department stores

• Florists

• Office supplies, stationary and gift stores

• Used merchandise stores

• All other miscellaneous store retailers

Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to be cautious of rumors and depend on proven and good sources of news, including governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.