Golda Marcum DeRossett, 87, of Albany passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence

She was the wife of the late Melvin DeRossett and a member of Walnut Grove Church.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Danny DeRossett, and a son-in-law, Hobert Walker

She is survived by three sons: Lloyd (Ann) DeRossett, Science Hill, Kentucky; Johnny (Donna) DeRossett; and Jerry (Sharyn) DeRossett, all of Albany; four daughters: Gail (Larry) Ferguson, Carol (Kim) Denney, and Janet (Dale) Gibson, all of Albany, Patsy Walker, Byrdstown, Tennessee; one brother: Don Marcum, Windfall, Indiana; three sisters: Iva Simpson, Windfall, Indiana, Barbara Ward, Kokomo, Indiana, and Betty Marcum, Monticello, Kentucky.

Ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were private and the final resting place was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Walnut Grove Cemetery, c/o of Carol Denney, 127 Twin Oaks Ave, Albany KY 42602 or to The Gideons.