Mable Lee Ridge Melton, 82, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky the daughter of the late Stephen Ridge and Margarett Covey Appleby. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, David Melton; two daughters, Loretta Melton Dalton, Pamela Jane Melton; three brothers, Delmer Ferrill, Homer Ferrill, Caleb Ferrill; and two sisters, Della Ridge and Virginia Ridge.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Otis) Beaty, Jimmy Melton, Billy Melton, all of Albany, Kentucky, and Janet (Joel) Mendez of Owensboro, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The private funeral service for Ms. Mable Lee Melton was conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Private burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.