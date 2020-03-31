Jimmy Dee Smith, 65, of Wilson Airport Subdivision in Albany, Kentucky, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was the son of the late Elmer Dee and Minnie Sue Smith.

He is survived by children, Brian Ballard, Jimmy Dee Smith II, Joanna Faye Smith, Michael Thomas Short and Damon Levi Short; his siblings, Steve (Elsie) Smith, Bennie (Ann) Smith, Diana (Bobby) Wright, Sandra Faye Moore, Robert Smith and Lee Ann Smith; six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, the late Jeff Smith, and one grandchild.

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Peolia Cemetery. Final resting place was at Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral home of Albany.