Waymon Morris Pittman, 84, of Florida and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away in Florida on March 25, 2020.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, retired General Motors employee and retired employee of Blalock and Sons.

He was the son of Nettie and Corbert Pittman.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Baldridge Pittman, and two daughters, Kim (Matt) Phillips and Lynette (Tim) Manis.

He is also survived by two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Hay, Reba McWhorter, Marie Sells, Monrie Lowhorn and Forrest and Howard Pittman.

A private family service will be held in Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at Hospice Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908.