George W. Moore, Jr, 82, of Albany Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

He was a retired postmaster with the Albany Post Office, and member of Westview Christian Church, and a veteran of U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Carita Ruth Moore, of Albany; one sister, Judy (Don) Whitted; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews

A private graveside service was held at his final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.