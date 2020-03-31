Bobby Graham, 79, of Albany passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his residence

He was the husband of the late Margie Graham and member of Albany Independent Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Oren and Virginia Graham, and was also preceded in death by three sisters, Margie Cross, Nadean Stanton, and Maina Wray, and five brothers, Billy, A.C., Hugh, V.A., and Junior Graham., and two step-children, Ricky L. Cole, and Jeffrey M. Cole.

He is survived by one daughter, Shannon Graham Beaty; two step-children:, Gregory (Tonya) Cole and Randy S. Cole; two sisters, Sylvia Davis and Jean Cooksey, all of Albany; two grandchildren, Victoria Beaty and Melissa Stinson,; and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be private Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with Bro. Melvin Daniel officiating. A private burial service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral home of Albany was in charge of all arrangements.