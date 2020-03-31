, 69, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at The Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky,

He was born in Wayne County, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 17, 1950 the son of the late Johnny and Pearl Riddle Burchett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children, Jacqueline (Johnny) Guffey, Jonathan Burchett, Kenny (Lora) Burchett,;siblings, Johnny “Dude” Burchett, all of Albany, Kentucky, and Judy James of Indiana; grandchildren, Tyler Guffey, Samantha Burchett, Whitney Willis, Tyra Guffey, Levi Burchett, Colson Burchett, Zachary Burchett; great-grandchildren, Dixie, Asher, Oakley, Carson, Reagan, Bentley, Abbigale, Aiden, and Aubrey.

The private funeral service for Jack Burchett was conducted Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. A private burial followed at Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Henry Jack Burchett