CCMS creates a bright moment for the community during a dark time





As week three of Clinton County schools being dismissed comes around, Facebook and other social media have become flooded with teachers posting videos of lessons, homework and other items to keep students involved.

On Friday, a host of faculty, staff and administrators put together what has been labeled as a “wave parade.”

“I had noticed a post on Facebook of a teacher in her vehicle outside a student’s home with a sign in her window that said ‘I miss you!’ That was where the initial idea started,” CCMS Principal Angela Sloan said via email. “Then, Mr. Moons (Josh), Mrs. Allison (Thrasher), and myself talked about how it might be good to brighten everyone’s day … not just kids, but the community.”

The parade started off at the middle school and took a right at the stop light to reach the west side of Albany.

Once the parade came back, it made its way by the Clinton County Courthouse and onward to the south end of Albany.

School Resource Officer Kent McDaniel led the parade on Friday morning.

“We let Officer McDaniel lead the way and he took us through heavily populated areas in town and surrounding areas,” Sloan said “We had a huge turnout … teachers, custodians, aides, office staff, kitchen staff, etc. We had close to 30 vehicles that day.”

The main concept for small communities to remember during this difficult time is by working together from a distance, anything can be accomplished.

“We hoped to add some novelty to some days that probably get pretty long for many. We wanted it to be something to show that we’re all doing this together,” Sloan said. “I was surprised by the number of older people who called and messaged me about how much they enjoyed it.”

Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson said it was uplifting to see teachers go above and beyond during this difficult time.

“It’s inspiring to see our educators go to such lengths to encourage our kids…and our community. At a time when it would be easy to stay home, it proves that above being teachers and employees, that we truly care about kids and are willing to do whatever it takes to inspire them,” Parson said. “I know it’s a rough time for so many, but I’ve never been more proud to be a Bulldog than I am through this crisis.”

More than 30 vehicles were involved during Friday’s “wave parade” put on by teachers, faculty and staff at the Clinton County Middle School Friday. The object of the parade was to try and lift the spirits of those in the community. Below, Holden Thrasher hung out the sun roof while being driven by her mother, Allison Thrasher, who is a counselor at the school.