Vinice Fay Roach Finely Tinsley

Vinice Fay Roach Finley Tinsley, 90, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Westside Village Nursing Home in Indianapolis,

She was the daughter of the late George Haggard and Nettie Rush Roach. She attended Lakeview Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, and New Sulphur Baptist Church in Cumberland County. She was a retired machinist for Allison/General Motors in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Keith Finley; stepson, Wayne Tinsley; sisters, Opal Coop, Dulcie Lynch, Doris Kennedy, Bernice Key, Vernie Upton, Gwendolyn Perkins,;brothers, Paul Roach, Hall Roach, Howard Roach, Ray Roach.

She is survived by her husband, William Tinsley of Indianapolis, Indiana; children, Phyllis Slaughter of Burkesville, Kentucky, Billy Daryl (Connie) Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky; step-daughters, Debbie Coward, Carol Tinsley, Kay Tinsley, Phyllis Plumber, Tina Gardner, Gena Robey; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.