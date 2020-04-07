David Mitchell Bean, 64, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of the late James “Peaches” and Marie Smith Bean. He was of the Christian faith, attended the Faith Assembly Church in Clarksville, Indiana, a local business owner, running Bean’s Stop and Shop for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Poindexter Bean; daughter, Sarah Bean of Burkesville, Kentucky; siblings, Eleanor Polston of Knifley, Kentucky, Mike (Carolyn) Bean and Charles (Melissa) Bean, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral was conducted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. J.C. Allen officiating,

Norris-New Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.