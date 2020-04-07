Fiscal court has short call meeting via Facebook livestream

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a brief two-item special meeting last Tuesday afternoon, March 31, in the judge-executive’s office conference room.

Due to safety issues surrounding the COVID-19 situation, the call session was closed to the public for health reasons. However, it was carried live-streamed on the county judge’s office Facebook page.

Under state statutes and according to an Attorney General’s opinion, meetings that are normally open to the public can be closed under certain conditions and Clinton County remains under an emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the short meeting, court members approved fund transfers to meet between (regular) meeting payroll, all from the Occupational Tax Fund account to the following:

Occupational Fund checking account of $20,000 to the jail checking account; $15,000 to the general fund checking account; and $25,000 to the ambulance fund checking account.

The court also approved the 2020 year Clinton County Jail budget in the amount of $656,595, slightly higher than the previous year total.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court will be Thursday, April 16, via telephone conference and closed to the general public due to the recommendation of the governor.