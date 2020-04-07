United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction wins awards at convention

United Country Real Estate, the largest lifestyle and country real estate company in the U.S., announced that United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction based in Albany, Kentucky, and owned by Nancy Mims, ranked number 66 in United Country’s international network of nearly 500 offices for 2019.

“Offices like United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction are what United Country is all about,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “They are the true professionals in farms, lake and residential properties, poultry farms and hunting property for sale in their market. Not only are they knowledgeable, but they are great people who truly care about their clients, so it’s no surprise that they are one of the top offices in the nation.”

Nancy Mims and the team were recognized for their achievements during the 2020 National Training and Awards Convention held in Arlington, Texas, this past month. The company had a record year, growing 57 percent in 2019 in sales volume.

As an Owner and Broker/Realtor, we have had such a great year, with Hunter Shearer being our Top Realtor in Sales and Listing earning the Pinnacle Silver Award, Nancy Mims second and Jennifer Beaver third, both earning the Pinnacle Bronze. Our office achieved the Summit Silver Award out of 500 offices.

United Country Lakes and Land Realty/Auction can be contacted by phone at 606-387-0020 or by email at admin@countrylakesandland.com. Their full listings can be viewed at www.countrylakesandland.com.

Nancy Mims and Hunter Shearer were both award winners at the recent United Country Real Estate Training and Awards Convention last month.