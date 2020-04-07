COVID-19 … School closed until at least May 1

COVID-19

As Clinton County students move into the fourth week of being out of school due to COVID-19, an announcement was made Thursday, April 2, that extended the date in which the schools can resume normal operation.

Clinton County Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson announced, with the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear, that school will remain closed until after May 1, 2020.

Before Thursday’s announcement, school was scheduled to return on April 20.

April 6-10 was scheduled as spring break for teachers and students, which means no cyber day work is due during this week.

During the week of April 13-17, cyber day work will consist of days 21 through 25 respectively.

According to the Meals on Wheels schedule, meals will continue to be delivered to various locations throughout the county and will be handed out at the Early Childhood Center.

During the video message posted via Facebook, Parson said the school district hasn’t canceled graduation or prom just yet, but rather postponed those events.

“Even if we have to wait until late summer or fall to do those,” Parson said during his video announcement Thursday. “We want to give our seniors what’s due to them.”

With most of the spring sports season already canceled, it could resume if school is back in session by May 2.

With the way the virus is progressing, more updates on school related news will be announced as soon as it’s provided to the public.