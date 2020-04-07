COVID-19 – Jailer briefs fiscal court on safety measures

COVID-19

With the number of cases of the new viral infectious disease coronavirus, aka COVID-19, on the rise, even in the state and region, many mandates and bans on non-essential businesses and individuals are currently in place to stop its spread to others.

There are, however, some businesses and facilities that have to remain in business and operating–with restrictions, for the public’s safety and welfare, among those being correction facilities, including local jails, which are also feeling the affects of COVID-19.

Those detention facilities also have strict measures put in place to protect not only the inmate population, but jail staff, law enforcement and others who have to enter the jail.

In most other cases, however, jails, including the Clinton County Jail, is “closed to the public” in a lot of ways, according to Jailer Tracy Thurman, who discussed some of the safety precautions taken at the local jail that are in place and enforced by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Thurman noted that everyone who is in the facility for any reason, including inmates, staff and law enforcement who book prisoners in the facility, are required to have their temperatures checked, and those there on a daily basis, are checked routinely.

Since executive orders and mandates were put in place, there is no inmate visitation, no church groups allowed in the jail and until all bans are lifted, there will be no work release for inmates.

In years past, low-risk prisoners were released on work detail and especially helped keep county roads cleaned of trash and debris.

As of late last week, no cases of illness related to COVID-19 had been reported at the facility, which at the time had 13 total (male and female) inmates being housed.

The jailer noted the majority of the prisoners incarcerated locally had been in the jail “for a long time,” in fact, several months, prior to the first incidence of the virus being reported in the United States.

All new inmates that are placed in the jail are separated and put into isolation, he continued.

Although he noted that all employees always use gloves, they have not started using masks…yet. Masks are another safety item to help discourage the spread of the disease which seems somewhat in short supply.

“We can’t house local inmates (other than state prisoners) nowhere,” said Thurman. He added all county jails were following the same procedures of not taking other counties’ inmates due to the situation.

No actual coronavirus tests have been given at the jail as of this point, due partly to lack of testing available. However, the jailer noted tests would be given if anyone at the facility should show symptoms of COVID-19.

The local jail currently has 18 employees, counting both full and part-time, who rotate shifts, Thurman noted.

“(The Department of)… Corrections calls the shots on what county jails must do safety-wise,” he said. “We are doing everything within state and federal guidelines,” adding, “it’s been rough.”

“We are going to do the best we can and with the good Lord’s help we’ll get through this,” he said.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig also thanked the jailer and his staff, saying, “Tracy is doing his job and he’s doing it well. We appreciate everything he does.”