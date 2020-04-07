KSP investigating officer involved shooting near Clinton – Cumberland line

Indiana man fatally shot after wielding a knife in an aggressive manner

The Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Cumberland County following a pursuit by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a silver Chevy Cobalt driven by 25-year-old Lyndon Gray of Anderson, Indiana. At approximately 10:00 a.m., after receiving complaints that Grey was driving recklessly on KY-61 just south of Burkesville, he failed to stop, and led police on a pursuit that traveled onto KY-90, heading east toward Clinton County.

The pursuit ended when Grey crashed into a ditch after losing control of his vehicle right before reaching the Clinton County line.

KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to assist the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit.

After arriving at the scene, police were confronted by Grey, who was armed with a knife.

As a result of the encounter, shots were fired, and Grey sustained fatal injuries.

Grey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, Kentucky, for an autopsy.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 15 and the Critical Incident Response Team. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Burkesville Police Department, Cumberland County Coroners, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the KY Highway Department.

A small portion of KY Hwy. 90 was closed to traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.

Police cruisers and other official vehicles blocked Ky 90 last week after an Indiana man was shot and killed following a high speed chase through Burkesville, ending near the Clinton – Cumberland boundary near Page’s Grocery. The chase ended when the suspect wrecked his vehicle, seen in lower left portion of the photo above. Below, Kentucky Transportation Department employees set up a roadblock during the initial investigation.