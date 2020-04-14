Congressman Comer to host second Coronavirus telephone Town Hall

Attorney General Daniel Cameron Will Join to Warn Kentuckians Against Scams

Congressman James Comer has announced plans to host a second COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, April 16, to update constituents on federal efforts to respond to the coronavirus. He will be joined at the beginning of the call by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who will speak on efforts to combat scams posing as COVID-19 charity and relief efforts.

The town hall will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and 1:30 p.m. Central on Thursday, April 16. Residents of the 1st Congressional District can call 855-962-1276 to participate in the conversation and can also sign up for the call by visiting comer.house.gov/live.

After opening comments from Congressman Comer and Attorney General Cameron, Congressman Comer will spend the remainder of the call taking questions from callers about federal action to help Americans affected by COVID-19.

Throughout this crisis, Congressman Comer and his office have continued to keep an open line with constituents to answer questions and listen to concerns. Constituents can continue to find information and seek guidance on cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more tips, information and resources, visit comer.house.gov/coronavirus.